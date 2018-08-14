Clipping’s “The Deep” Is Being Turned Into A Book

A new book based on a Clipping song is coming out in June 2019. It was written by Rivers Solomon, who published their debut novel An Unkindness Of Ghosts last year. The Deep is derived from the Clipping song of the same name, which originally featured in an episode of This American Life about Afrofuturism. The book tells the story of “an underwater society inhabited by descendents of African slave women,” per Billboard.

Billboard also reports that the rap group is working on new material that will be timed to the publication of the book, including a vinyl release for “The Deep” that contains additional songs.

Check out the track, which came out last year, below.