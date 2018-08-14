Iron & Wine – “Waves Of Galveston”

Last year, Sam Beam released his first Iron & Wine album in four years, Beast Epic. It was nominated for a Grammy, and Beam apparently had more solid material where that came from because later this month he’s releasing a new EP, Weed Garden, made up of songs that were written during that same six-year period. We already heard one of those, “What Hurts Worse,” and today he’s sharing another one, “Waves Of Galveston.”

The song has had a long shelf life. It was originally included in The A.V. Club’s State Songs project back in 2013, and Beam was tasked with writing a song about the big state of Texas. It’s popped up a few times over the years in live shows and performance videos, and it’ll finally be officially released on the Weed Garden EP.

Listen to the studio version below.

The Weed Garden EP is out 8/31 via Sub Pop.