Watch Sacha Baron Cohen & Hudson Mohawke Troll American Dance Scene For Who Is America?

No one is safe from the hilarious wrath of Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series Who Is America? — not even American electronic dance music fans, promoters and DJs.

The latest episode sees the actor go about Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, disguised as a British ex-convict trying to turn his life around as a DJ. If it’s good enough for actors, heiresses and the CEO of Goldman Sachs, it’s good enough for murderers, right?

Cohen meets with local DJ manager and promoter Jake “Inphamous” Hermelo armed with a fake backstory and a bizarre track, secretly produced by Hudson Mohawke, half of TNGHT. He says he created samples from noises around jail, including mess trays smashed against someone’s head, toilet flushes, people vomiting, “whatever.”

“It’s a tragedy when someone gets stabbed, but the good thing is I was there to record it,” Cohen says, “and so in a way, they’ve given their life to art.”

Hermelo calls the song a “masterpiece” and “very UK.”

He ends up getting booked at Sway in Fort Lauderdale. He gets the full star treatment as DJ Solitary.

“Let’s hear it for all those murderers who is locked up because of crimes they committed!” he yells, and the crowd goes wild. He plays the strange track to the stunned crowd, who seem to dance along, whether because of editing or otherwise. It’s pretty hilarious. Check out the full scene in the clip below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.