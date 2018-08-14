’90s R&B group Dru Hill recruited Smoke E. Digglera — former lead singer for Playa — to their lineup this year, joining current members Tamir “Nokio” Ruffin, Mark “Sisqó” Andrews, Antwuan “Tao” Simpson, and Benjamin “Black” Bush. While their musical stylings may be in sync, their footwear coordination could use some work. Photos from a recent shoot show a pair of white Air Jordan 1 sneakers poorly-photoshopped onto Smoke’s feet.

Smoke told TMZ that he thought they were shooting from the waist up, so he decided to stay comfortable in his slides. He explained the incident after fans called out the flub on Twitter: “Our director of digital media did not get that memo, felt as if the slides were a flaw, tried to fix them, and put them ugly ass 1s on me, as you called them,” he tells TMZ. Apparently, people pay more attention to his feet now. Watch the full video below.