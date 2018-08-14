Chicago G.O.O.D. Music rapper Valee released his new EP GOOD Job, You Found Me back in March. Since then, he’s shared three singles: “Wombo,” which features Lil Yachty, “Womp Womp” with Jeremih, and “Allat,” which came with a music video. He recently dropped the video for “Womp Womp,” and today he’s back with a LVTR Toinne-directed video for “Vlone” from his latest EP.

The song opens with light chimes and whooshing as Valee walks through snowy China town in slow motion, carrying a large Dunkin’ Donuts cup. His slightly-drawled “mhm” hits with a similar hazy pace. “This are vintage jeans,” he sings, narrating a close-up of his dark, ripped denim. “Uh-huh.” Watch the full video below.

GOOD Job, You Found Me is out now on G.O.O.D. Music.