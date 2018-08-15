This past weekend, Mudhoney played Sub Pop’s 30th anniversary weekend, which coincided with the label’s release of Mudhoney’s debut single, which properly kicked off the era of grunge. The band is still kicking around after all these years, and next month they’ll release a new album called Digital Garbage. They’ve already shared “Paranoid Core” from it, and today they’re sharing another new track, “Kill Yourself Live.”

It’s a song about the vagaries of constant connectivity and the pitfalls of social media. “Kill yourself live/ Do it for the likes/ Be creative, show us what you’ve got,” Mark Arm sings. It’s about becoming eternal through internet, and it’s also the song that the album gets its title from: “You’ll live on in digital garbage.”

Listen below.

Digital Garbage is out 9/28 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.