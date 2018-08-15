YG Gets Kicked Off Plane, Performs On Fallon With Big Sean & 2 Chainz

It’s been an eventful week for YG! Last Friday, he released his new album Stay Dangerous, proving that he doesn’t even have to try hard anymore. This Monday, as TMZ reports, the rapper was kicked off of an American Airlines flight before the plane even left the gate for being too intoxicated. He disagreed. “Fuck American Airlines!” he said as he exited. “They said I’m drunk. I’m sober than a motherfucker! Racist ass motherfuckers.”

And last night, he capped it all off with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. From the middle of a square of spotlights, YG performed his recent single “Big Bank,” aka the song that started a whole censorship controversy when the NFL cut Big Sean’s line about Colin Kaepernick. Big Sean and his Colin Kaepernick line were both present for this performance, though, and so was 2 Chainz. Nicki Minaj, who’s also featured on the song and who just released a new album of her own, Queen, was not there.

Watch the performance below.