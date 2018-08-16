Fox News Apologizes For Using Photo Of Patti LaBelle In Aretha Franklin Tribute

Fox News has apologized for including a photo of Patti LaBelle in an on-air tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, who died at 76 on Thursday. The network featured a photo of LaBelle in the upper right hand corner of a montage to the late singer, and people on Twitter were quick to acknowledge the mistake, as Spin points out:

Umm, is that Patti LaBelle in the corner? pic.twitter.com/PmUPpgc0zb — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 16, 2018

“We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends,” Jessica Santostefano — Fox News VP, Media Desk — told The Wrap in a statement. “Our intention was to honor the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret.”

The photo of LaBelle comes from a 2014 PBS music special called “Women Of Soul,” which was taped in the East Room of the White House. Franklin also performed during the program, though did not share a stage with LaBelle. The two have had a long-rumored beef.

LaBelle shared a statement about Franklin’s death earlier today: