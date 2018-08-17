Migos – “Is You Ready”

The new movie Mile 22 is the latest cinematic team-up between Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who just got done making three different movies about true-story tragedies in recent American history. This time around, they’ve gone with a fictional story about American special-forces types trying to get an informant out of a Southeast Asian country. The informant is played by Indonesia’s Iko Uwais, maybe the world’s greatest martial-arts movie star, and it’s his biggest American look yet. (I would sincerely recommend that, right this second, you stop whatever you’re doing and watch Uwais in Headshot, Merantau, and especially The Raid: Redemption and its sequel if you haven’t already.) But Mile 22 is reportedly a deeply shitty movie, currently resting at 24% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Even if Mile 22 sucks, though, it does have a new Migos song going for it. The world needed another new Migos song, right? “Is You Ready” has more energy than a lot of the trio’s recent work. It’s got all three of them going in over what sounds like an EDM remake of C-Murder’s “Down For My Niggaz” beat. It’s OK.

Here’s the funny thing, though: “Is You Ready” already leaked earlier this year. According to the people who leaked it, the song was originally intended for the soundtrack of 2016’s Suicide Squad, but it got left off. So it seems that Migos are recycling their own soundtrack songs, finding placements for them on even shittier late-summer action movies. Great work, everyone! Listen to “Is You Ready” below.

Mile 22 is out now, and hopefully someday soon an American director will figure out that you don’t have to turn Iko Uwais fights into disorienting quick-cutting blurs.