Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Does A Dramatic Reading Of Omarosa’s Book Prologue

Former Apprentice contestant and fired senior White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman has been making headlines this week with her new tell-all book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account Of The Trump White House and the release of secret recordings she took of conversations with other White House staffers. And in the latest episode of Jon Lovett’s podcast Lovett Or Leave It, for some reason, Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry gives a dramatic reading of the prologue to Omarosa’s book. “I’m not from here, so my accent won’t fit with the reading,” she begins. “But I’ll try.” Listen below starting at 15:50.