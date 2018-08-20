Lucinda Williams Announces Car Wheels On A Gravel Road 20th Anniversary Tour

Lucinda Williams’ Car Wheels On A Gravel Road turns 20 this year, and the musician has just announced that she’ll embark on a special anniversary tour this fall to mark the occasion. She’ll play the album in full and then follow it up with a selection of songs from her long career, all backed by her band Buick 6.

Car Wheels On A Gravel Road celebrated its 20th anniversary at the end of June, and we paid tribute to it with a great essay written by Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield.

Tickets for the anniversary tour will go on sale this Thursday (8/23) at 7PM local time. More info here and check out the dates below.

11/02 Collingswood, NJ @ The Scottish Rite

11/03 Northampton, MA @ The Calvin Theatre

11/05-06 Boston, MA @ The Paradise

11/07 New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

11/09 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

11/10 Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater

11/11 Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House

11/13 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/14 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/16 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/17 Berwyn, IL @ FitzGerald’s