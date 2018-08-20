Joey Purp – “Bag Talk” Video

Chicago rapper Joey Purp has announced a new project, QUARTERTHING, that’ll be out in a couple weeks. The project was executive produced by Nate Fox, Nico Segal, and Peter Cottontale. It’s been a bit since Purp’s last mixtape, 2016’s iiiDrops — that made our list of the best rap albums from that year — but he’s been riding a wave of success on the back of his Chance The Rapper-featuring track “Girls @.”

A couple weeks ago, Purp released a one-off, “March 12th,” and today he’s back with a video for another new song, “Bag Talk.” The track was produced by Nez & Rio, and features Purp rapping over a hypnotically lush beat. The video finds him riding on the hood of a car through his hometown.

Listen and watch below.

QUARTERTHING is out 9/7.