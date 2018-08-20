Lil Yachty & Donny Osmond Drop Chef Boyardee Jingle

In a bizarre product marketing concoction, Lil Yachty and Donny Osmond are featured together in a new jingle for Chef Boyardee. The collaboration is part of a campaign surrounding the canned Italian food’s 90th anniversary. The song, which is called “Start The Par-dee,” is patently ridiculous, of the so-stupid-it’s-funny variety. It finds Yachty rapping lines like, “Call up Chef Boyardee, he so ambitious/ I need that beef ravioli oli-oli-oli-oli/ Thank goodness, Chef Boyardee,” while he pals around with Osmond in a tomato-covered kitchen.

This quote, from Havas Creative Chief Creative Officer Jason Peterson, that was given to Billboard is filled with enough advertising mumbo jumbo to make your brain hurt:

This work pays tribute to the past and the future of the classic Chef Boyardee brand. We gave every audience, from baby boomers to millennials, something that they could relate to, formed an idea around it and released it in a modern way by doing a full-length music video.

Behold, baby boomers to millennials, your new Chef Boyardee: