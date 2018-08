The last time we heard from Yumi Zouma, the gauzy New Zealand indie-poppers were contributing to Stadiums & Shrines’ recent Dreams compilation. Today, they’ve shared another song and announced a new release, EP III, the third and final installment in their series of EPs that began in 2014. “In Camera” is exactly the kind of slinky soft-focus pop banger that they excel at, and you can listen to it below.

EP III is out 9/27 on Cascine. Pre-order it here.