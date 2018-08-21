North Americans, the instrumental guitar project helmed by Patrick McDermott, has a new album on the way. It’s called Going Steady and it’ll be out in September. We’ve already heard the LP’s title track, which features Meg Duffy (Hand Habits) and Julianna Barwick.

Dylan Baldi of Cloud Nothing contributed some guitar work to North Americans’ latest single. “Alice Lake” is a short song made to soundtrack a moment of reprieve. Cloud Nothings just announced that their new album, Last Building Burning, will be out in October. Listen to “Alice Lake” below.

Going Steady is out 9/7 via Driftless.