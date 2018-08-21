Bad Robot is getting into the music business.

The J.J. Abrams-headed production outfit has launched indie music label, Loud Robot, partnering with Capitol Music Group. While the label will function independently, Bad Robot will have the opportunity to place the original music in its film, television shows and games.

Capitol will fund the new venture and will provide support in the form of its extensive resources and access to its global distribution platform. The label will focus on short-term collaborations to release original music, finding both emerging and established artists through traditional A&R methods.

Loud Robot will be headed by co-general managers McKee Floyd and Nicky Berger along with Charles Scott, who currently heads Bad Robot’s music division and has been the leading music supervisor for the company’s films (Star Trek) and TV shows (Roadies, Castle Rock). Floyd and Berger will report to president and COO Brian Weinstein.

Berger formed his Berger Management while still in college, managing alt-rock band Grouplove. In 2016, Berger Management joined two other managers under the Fort William Artist Management banner, which has a roster that includes Grizzly Bear, War on Drugs and Fleet Foxes.

McKee joins Loud Robot from Glassnote Entertainment Group where she served as the head of marketing, overseeing campaigns — from marketing to video production — for an artist roster that included Mumford & Sons, Phoenix and CHVRCHES. Her work marketing Childish Gambino’s 2014 album campaign won her a Clio award.

Loud Robot is the latest example of the company expanding beyond traditional Hollywood content. In June, Weinstein announced Bad Robot Games, a gaming arm that is a partnership with China’s Tencent and has Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment attached as a minority investor.

This article originally appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.