Pearl Jam are in the midst of an eventful Home X Away tour after headlining a number of festivals including Lisbon’s NOS Alive. Their career-spanning sets have incorporated surprise covers, deep cuts, and even a few guests. The Jeff Ament-designed poster for their Montana concert, which was in support of Montana’s Democratic senator Jon Tester, featured Donald Trump’s corpse in front of the burning White House. Yesterday, they brought another, less controversial surprise to Wrigley Field in Chicago. The band played “Evil Little Goat,” an outtake from their 1991 album Ten, for the first time. Watch below.