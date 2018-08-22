Helena Deland – “Rise”

Montreal’s Helena Deland is gearing up to release her From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. III & IV EP, the second installment of her “Altogether Unaccompanied” project. Last month she shared lead single “Claudion” and today we’re getting “Rise.”

Deland falls into a gentle, dreamier state on “Rise,” moving away from the dancey bounce of “Claudion.” There’s a natural cycle to the track as moonrise fades into sunrise. Her voice is full of wistful emotion but sedated when she reaches for lyrics like “Tender, tender, love me tenderly/ I want to read your mind.” Listen below.

From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied” Vol. III & IV is out 10/19 on Luminelle Recordings. Pre-order it here.