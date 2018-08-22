Neil & Liam Finn – “Anger Plays A Part” Video

Crowded House frontman and all-around New Zealand music man Neil Finn is teaming up with his son Liam Finn for a collaborative album under the name Neil & Liam Finn. It’s called Lightsleeper and it’s out at the end of the week. We’ve heard a couple tracks from it already: “Back To Life,” which got a music video featuring the likes of Mac DeMarco, Weyes, Blood, and Connan Mockasin, and “Ghosts.”

Today, a couple days before the album is officially released, they’re sharing another new song, “Anger Plays A Part,” alongside a music video that explores the age difference between the father and son by placing children in very adult situations. “We really wanted to interpret melodrama through the imagination of a child, and see what they could add to it,” the director team Anthony & Alex told Billboard. “It was one of our favorite shoots because the children got it immediately.”

Watch and listen below.

Lightsleeper is out 8/24 via Inertia Music/[PIAS].