Stream Jesus Piece’s Debut Album Only Self

Our reigning Album Of The Week is Only Self, the new album from Philadelphia hardcore bashers Jesus Piece. Although they’ve been around for a few years already, building up a reputation through live shows, singles, and EPs, Only Self is their debut full-length, extending and expanding their metal-infused blastbeat tantrums out to the course of an entire album and showing just enough dynamic range without letting up the assault. The LP doesn’t come out until the end of the week, but you can stream it now over on Revolver; do that.

Only Self is out 8/24 on Southern Lord.