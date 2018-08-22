Iconic ’80s post-punk outfit Echo & The Bunnymen are gearing up to release their first new album in four years, following 2014’s Meteorites. The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon will feature reinterpretations of 13 songs from their decade-spanning catalogue. Back in May, they shared the reimagining of their classic hit “Seven Seas” from their 1984 album Ocean Rain. The forthcoming album will also include two new tracks, “How Far?”and “The Somnambulist.” Today we hear the latter. Somnambulism is the medical term for sleepwalking. “The Somnambulist” talks about an out-of-body experience and makes sense of foreign feeling. Listen to it below.

The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon is out 10/5 via BMG. Pre-order it here.

