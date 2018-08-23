The Goon Sax – “We Can’t Win”

When it comes to love, the Goon Sax fluctuate between dubious and longing. The Australian guitar-pop trio have been grappling with the tensions between love and life on the singles leading up to their new album We’re Not Talking. On the lead single, “She Knows,” they lament heartache and lost love. The following single, “Make Time 4 Love,” is a bouncy surrender to love’s contradictions.

Today, we hear their latest meditation. “We Can’t Win” pinpoints the moment you realize a loving relationship just isn’t working— the uncertainty of letting go and giving space. Its lyrics parse through conflicting urges. “These nights staring at your back have made me lonely,” Louis Forster sings over a soft-strumming guitar. “We don’t want distance but it seems to come to us so easily.” His bandmate Riley Jones joins in and echoes his sentiment: “How can I feel alright when I’ll hate myself for it?”

They expand on these themes in a statement:

Upcoming album We’re Not Talking shows how much can change between the ages of 17 and 19. It’s a record that takes the enthusiasms of youth and twists them into darker, more sophisticated shapes. Relationships are now laced with hesitation, remorse, misunderstanding and ultimately compassion.

We’re Not Talking is out 9/14 via Wichita Recordings. Pre-order it here.