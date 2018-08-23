Disclosure – “Funky Sensation” (Feat. Gwen McCrae)

Disclosure are up to something! The two brothers who make up the UK dance duo have been spending the year working on the follow-up to their last album, 2015’s Caracal. And this week, the duo has steadily been cranking out new tracks, one at a time. Thus far, we’ve already heard “Moonlight,” “Love Can Be So Hard,” and “Where Angels Fear To Tread.” And now they’ve come back with a new song that’s actually more of a remix.

“Funky Sensation” is Disclosure’s take on Gwen McCrae’s “Funky Sensation,” a song that house and electro producers have sampled again and again since its 1981 release. The original “Funky Sensation” is a thick, swaggering groove from the waning days of disco. It still hits like champagne. For their version of the song, Disclosure have kept McCrae’s vocal intact, and they’ve let it sprawl out to six minutes. But they’ve made it more of a lockstep house groove, taking out all the disco-era song structure.

In a press release, Disclosure say, “Inspired by our immense love of Disco music, we took one of our favourite remixers (@Alkalino) version of this classic song by Gwen McCrae and flipped it again! Hope this one gets you moving.” Check it out below, along with the original.

It sure seems like this new Disclosure album should be on the way soon.