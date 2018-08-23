Thin Lips – “A Song For Those Who Miss You All The Time” Video

Last month, Thin Lips released their excellent sophomore album, Chosen Family. It’s an album marked by loss and bolstered by the support systems we create for ourselves, and the music video for “A Song For Those Who Miss You All The Time” finds a way to honor both the people still with us and those who, unfortunately, could not be.

The album was written after the death of Chrissy and Mikey Tashjian’s brother, and he’s given a fitting tribute in the music video. It extends beyond that, though, into a slideshow of other loved ones that have passed away over the years, intercut with band members and friends mouthing the lyrics as they stare into the camera face-on. Much like the album’s cover, the video turns a crowd of people into a monument of grief and survival.

Watch the video via WXPN’s The Key below.

Chosen Family is out now via Lame-O Records.