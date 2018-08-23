Watch Sharon Van Etten Cover LCD Soundsystem For BBC Proms

Sharon Van Etten’s last album Are We There came out in 2014. Since then, she’s kept busy with collaborations and one-off tracks, plus a few acting gigs and a newborn child. At long last, Van Etten teased some new material back in March. She returned to the stage earlier this month at London’s Royal Albert Hall, this time with a cover of LCD Soundsystem’s classic “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down.”

The performance was part of BBC’s classical music concert series, BBC Proms. Her song choice keeps with this year’s theme, “New York: Sound of a City,” and offers a confidently gloomy take. Backed by the Heritage Orchestra, Van Etten amplifies the original and filters its nervousness through booming catharsis. Watch and listen below.

Tags: BBC Proms, LCD Soundsystem, Sharon Van Etten