Sharon Van Etten’s last album Are We There came out in 2014. Since then, she’s kept busy with collaborations and one-off tracks, plus a few acting gigs and a newborn child. At long last, Van Etten teased some new material back in March. She returned to the stage earlier this month at London’s Royal Albert Hall, this time with a cover of LCD Soundsystem’s classic “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down.”

The performance was part of BBC’s classical music concert series, BBC Proms. Her song choice keeps with this year’s theme, “New York: Sound of a City,” and offers a confidently gloomy take. Backed by the Heritage Orchestra, Van Etten amplifies the original and filters its nervousness through booming catharsis. Watch and listen below.