BTS – “Idol” (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

Nicki Minaj has had a rough go of it the past few weeks with the release of her new album Queen, which (much to Minaj’s chagrin) only landed at #2. She cancelled her tour with Future a couple days ago, amid rumors of weak ticket sales, and has been using her Beats 1 radio show to air petty grievances.

But Minaj has wisely hitched her wagon to the crazy popular K-pop group BTS. She appears on a remix of their new song “Idol,” which appears on the boy band’s new compilation album Love Yourself 結 ‘Answer’, which is out today. Minaj only has a quick verse and some background vocals on it, but that cross pollination of fans certainly can’t hurt.

Check it out, alongside the new “Idol” video, below.

Love Yourself 結 ‘Answer’ is out now via Big Hit Entertainment.