Azealia Banks Shares Apology Letter To Elon Musk

Lately, Azealia Banks, Grimes, and Elon Musk have been embroiled in one of the strangest, pettiest, most confusing feuds of all time. It all started when Banks went to Los Angeles to record a song with Grimes for her upcoming album Fantasea II: The Second Wave. At the time, Grimes was dating billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk — a couple that may now have consciously uncoupled, given that they stopped following each other on social media last weekend. And according to Banks, she hung around at Musk’s house for an entire weekend waiting for Grimes to record their collaboration.

Around the same time, Elon Musk had tweeted that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 a share, and Tesla stock skyrocketed. Thanks to that weed-centric number and Musk’s history of erratic online behavior, it wasn’t clear if this was a joke or not — but if it was a joke, it was a joke that also constituted securities fraud. Musk later backed out and said that he’s keeping Tesla public, but investors are still wary and the SEC is now investigating.

To hear Azealia Banks tell it, the whole time she was camped out at Musk’s house waiting for Grimes, Grimes was too busy dealing with Musk and the meltdown that resulted from his ill-advised 420 tweet to work on any music. Apparently fed up with being abandoned, Banks took to Instagram to call Musk a “trash ass beta male pig,” a “beta male who took steroids and got hair plugs to convince himself he was alpha,” and “not cute at all in person” and called Grimes a “dirty-sneaker-inbred-out of the woods-Pabst beer pussy methhead-junkie” and “an idiot.” She also said that Musk was “scrounging for investors … I saw him in the kitchen tucking his tail in between his legs scrounging for investors to cover his ass after that tweet. He was stressed and red in the face.”

Banks claimed that Musk had made the tweet while on acid and went on to share screenshots, apparently of conversations that she had had with Grimes, suggesting that Grimes introduced Musk to weed and that he rounded the stock price up from $419 as a joke:

Things only continued to get stranger. Azealia Banks shared more screenshots of alleged conversations with Grimes showing the two talking about getting pregnant at the same time, Elon Musk’s “weird accent that doesn’t actually exist,” and Elon Musk’s penis. She went on to claim that Musk had tapped her phone and then that Musk had actually taken her phone, presumably to erase some incriminating evidence or something.

Who the fuck knows what actually happened. Spokespeople for Musk and Tesla said that he had “never even met [Banks] or communicated with her in any way” and that Banks’ claims are “complete nonsense.” In an interview with The New York Times, Musk later said, “I saw her on Friday morning, for two seconds at about a 30-foot distance as she was leaving the house. I’d just finished working out. She was not within hearing range. I didn’t even realize who it was. That’s literally the only time I’ve ever laid eyes on her.”

And now, Banks has apparently decided to apologize. She’s once again taken to Instagram to share a lengthy apology letter that she sent to Musk, “apologizing for all of the painful events you’ve endured over the past week, as I feel as though my actions have largely exacerbated them.” She doesn’t refer to Grimes by name in the letter. Read the full thing and contemplate this bizarre saga below.