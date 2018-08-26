Brockhampton’s New Album Iridescence Out Next Month

Alt-rap collective Brockhampton have been sharing some great singles this summer — “1999 WILDFIRE,” “1998 TRUMAN,” “1997 Diana,” and “Don’t Be Famous” — and now they are gearing up to release a new album. Their fourth studio album is set to arrive this September.

Although Brockhampton have previously teased new LPs called Puppy and The Best Years Of Our Lives, it appears the project will be called Iridescence. Ringleader Kevin Abstract tweeted, “brand new music brand new feelings iridescence” and shared a picture of a rainbow-tinted couch, which, knowing these guys, could just as easily be an album cover or not. See the tweets below.