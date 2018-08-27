Kikagaku Moyo – “Dripping Sun”

Word on the street is the Japanese psych-rock ensemble Kikagaku Moyo puts on a wild live show — the kind that turns you into a rabid superfan upon first contact. I’ve never had the pleasure, but their records are pretty good too. We premiered the last one, 2016’s House In The Tall Grass, and had the pleasure of announcing the next one, the forthcoming Masana Temples. Today they’re following up that album’s lead single “Gatherings” with a second new track.

For all practical purposes, “Dripping Sun” is the new album’s first proper song, not counting the opening instrumental “Entrance.” It’s an exploratory yet often measured and serene eight-minute voyage with wah-wah guitar as one of its through-lines — though the clean lead melody that pops up around the 4:50 mark is, for my money, the most beautiful element. And if you’re looking to rock out, your patience will be richly rewarded at the end.

At NPR, singer and drummer Go Kurosawa dubs this “a day trip song.” He continues:

Get up, ride on a horse, take a walk, explore, and go back to your place and sleep. Often within the trip, you will find something that makes you feel nostalgic, something that brings back memories of the past and no matter how crazy the journey is, we always come back to where we were or where we belong and we feel calm. That was the idea of song when I wrote it.

Listen below.

<a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__kikagakumoyoggb.bandcamp.com_album_masana-2Dtemples&d=DwIFaQ&c=E2nBno7hEddFhl23N5nD1Q&r=Gpx9rejk_joDV6hLtieJdA&m=B-RZ3KoPIAEbhrpFIcEXOsohRd0D3Wy8ZHGoHwIeqpE&s=1D_4wP6GwKIc-argcs7C_XKlWYQJsjyunXBsOVhDfI4&e=" target="_blank">Masana Temples by Kikagaku Moyo/幾何学模様</a>

Masana Temples is out 10/5 on Guruguru Brain. Pre-order it here.