Earlier this year, Common, Robert Glasper, and Karriem Riggins formed the new supergroup trio August Greene and the rapper, pianist, and drummer released their first album together.

Last week, they were on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and today, video has been released of the trio participating in Fallon’s Cover Room series. They interpolated Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer” with their own song, “Black Kennedy.” Watch their cover and the Tonight Show performance below.