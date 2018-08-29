Clipping. – “Stab Him In The Throat”

Sub Pop and Adult Swim are releasing a 24-song soundtrack to Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s cult-beloved cartoon series Rick & Morty. The set mostly comprises composer Ryan Elder’s score for the TV series, but it also includes preexisting tunes from Belly, Mazzy Star, Blonde Redhead, and Chaos Chaos plus new tracks by Sub Pop veterans Chad VanGaalen and Clipping. The latter act’s contribution has arrived today ahead of the soundtrack’s release next month.

“Stab Him In The Throat” noisily burbles the way Clipping. tracks often do, it feels more accessible than some of the group’s more sonically violent excursions. Or maybe it’s just that Daveed Diggs’ cadence plus the electronically slapping production on the first verse reminds me a bit of Drake’s inescapable “In My Feelings.” (It’s really inescapable if I’m hearing echoes of it on a Clipping. song.) A hook like “He outta pocket, you should stab him in the throat/ He keep on talkin’, you should stab him in the throat” is classic Clipping. It’s nice to see Diggs continuing to go hard like this now that he’s a Grammy- and Tony-winning star of stage and screen.

Listen below.

The Rick & Morty soundtrack is out 9/28 on Sub Pop, with deluxe vinyl following on 11/23. Pre-order it here.