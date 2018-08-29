Good news for people who love DJ Khaled and furniture! The producer is coming at you with a new luxury furniture line called “We The Best Home” by Goldition. The line is inspired by Khaled’s own personal home and luxe lifestyle and it’ll officially launch this Thursday at El Dorado Furniture in Miami. Khaled calls the line “an extension of me” and states that he is directly involved in “every aspect of the creative design process.”

Khaled’s favorite piece in the collection is a red throne, which he calls a “must-have for every King in his castle.” Additionally, “the vanity is a major key for the Queen of the castle, so she can make sure she always looking like a queen.”

What if the Queen just wants to sit down? What then? Check out photos of the collection acquired by Billboard below.

