It has been so long since the last Spiritualized. Jason Pierce’s beloved dreamy/spacey Brit-rock project has lain dormant ever since the release of 2012’s lovely Sweet Heart Sweet Light, with Pierce seemingly only leaving the house to play 20th-anniversary shows. The man certainly has a legacy worth celebrating, but Spiritualized have never released a less-than-great album, and it brings me great joy to report that there’s another one out in the world and that you can hear all of it right now.

Pierce recorded the whole new album And Nothing Hurt at home, producing it and playing many of the instruments himself. Since he didn’t have the astronomical budget that he was working with back in the Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space days, Pierce thought he might make something personal and experimental. Instead, he’s made another grand, sweeping, orchestral rock album — one that’s also, in its own way, personal and experimental. And Nothing Hurt sounds very much like a Spiritualized album, and that is a great thing.

We’ve already posted the early tracks “A Perfect Miracle,” “I’m Your Man,” and the astonishing “Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go.” And today, we get to hear the entire 48-minute album straight through. So stop fucking around and go do that right now. You can stream it at NPR.

And Nothing Hurt is out 9/7 on Fat Possum.