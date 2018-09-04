Andrew W.K. – “You’re Not Alone” Video

In March, Andrew W.K. released his new album, You’re Not Alone, and today, he releases a video for the album’s title track. That is why why we are here, and as such, that is where we’ll start. Before I say anything, though, I’ll let W.K. share his statement about the work in question:

“‘You’re Not Alone’, as a song, an album, and a video, seeks to acknowledge and amplify the presence of a power that’s both dark and light – to celebrate the transcendent beauty in both negative and positive experiences while maintaining a determined and resilient spirit throughout. By inverting every polarity and reflecting every opposite, we can unite the highest and lowest parts of ourselves, and rejoice in the ever-contrasting intensity of being alive.”

The clip features negative-image video of W.K. performing (?) “You’re Not Alone.” In some respects, it is exactly the thing he is suggesting: polarities, inversions, reflections, etc.

These are themes Andrew W.K. has been investigating since before there was an Andrew W.K. The song itself is a bit more straightforward. Like the very best of Andrew W.K.’s ballad-style epics, it is a soaring and emotionally elevating experience. It closes out an album that delivers countless such adrenaline-drunk moments. It is a return to the place W.K. left off with 2004’s The Wolf: a masterpiece on par with his other masterpiece, 2001’s I Get Wet.

You’re Not Alone is on par, too. I love the damn thing, and I’m suspicious of anyone who doesn’t. Watch the video below, and below that are Andrew W.K.’s upcoming tour dates. You should absolutely go see him, because hyperbole and branding aside, his shows really are a party.

Here are the dates:

09/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Sept 06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sept 07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Sept 08 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at The Market

Sept 09 – Vancouver, CAN @ Imperial

Sept 11 – Calgary, CAN @ Dickens Pub

Sept 13 – Winnipeg, CAN @ The Park Theatre

Sept 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

Sept 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Sept 18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

Sept 19 – Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar

Sept 21 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

Sept 22 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

Sept 23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

Sept 25 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Sept 26 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

Sept 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Sept 28 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham