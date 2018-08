Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, real name Orlando Higginbottom, ended his four-year silence this year, sharing two new singles. Today, he shares a third. “Body Move” is a six-minute electronic groove that makes you want to do just that. It wavers between uhn-tiss club music, fit with metallic clanking and buzzing synth, and smooth vocals. There hasn’t been any word of a new album, but it’s safe to assume something bigger is on the way. Listen to “Body Move” below.