Snickers Commercial Puts Elton John In A Rap Battle

As was exhibited on Mardi Gras, Elton John is easily startled. Throw him into a rap battle? He’ll startle everyone else.

Today, Snickers posted a “30 Second Ad” featuring Sir Elton. In it, the noted Young Thug and Tech N9ne fan begins to sing “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” wearing a sparkling red blazer and matching shades. Unfortunately, his opponent stops him before the good part and makes him eat a Snickers. “You always lose your edge when you’re hungry,” he says, as if Elton’s fire get-up isn’t edgy.

Watch below.