Michelle Branch And Patrick Carney Welcome Baby Boy

Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney and singer-songwriter Michelle Branch have been engaged since last year, and over the course of their two-year relationship they’ve collaborated on a lot: a whole Branch album, a “Horse With No Name” cover for BoJack Horseman, the latest LP from K Records founder Calvin Johnson. You can now add to that list a beautiful baby boy.

Branch posted on Instagram yesterday that she and Carney “are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney,” sharing a photo of the kid and listing his birthday (8/28, but just 12 minutes shy of 8/29) and vital stats (little Rhys weighed in at a not-so-little 8 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches). He’s a cute one, and if he’s anything like his father he’ll have some very strong opinions someday.

Check out the photo below.