Stream Gillian Carter’s New Album …This Earth-Shaped Tomb

Gillian Carter are a screamo trio from Palm Bay, Florida. They’ve been around for more than a decade, and they’ve steadily been cranking out records the whole time. Today, they’ve got a new full-length with the appropriately apocalyptic title …This Earth Shaped Tomb, their follow-up to 2016’s Dreams Of Suffocation. The new album is a dramatic, choatic pileup of strained, passionate howls and expressionistic hardcore breakdowns, and it makes for a hell of a cathartic musical spectacle. Stream it below.

<a href="http://gilliancarter.bandcamp.com/album/this-earth-shaped-tomb" target="_blank">…This Earth Shaped Tomb by Gillian Carter</a>

…This Earth Shaped Tomb is out now, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.