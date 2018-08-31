The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Hey, there’s a new Eminem album out! And it doesn’t have any videos yet! So: Which celebrities will Eminem dress up as when he does make a video? Donald Trump, obviously, but who else? Elon Musk? Stormy Daniels? Thanos? Paul Manafort? Bhad Bhabie? Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the same time? I can’t wait! (Just kidding. I can definitely wait.) This week’s picks are below.

Sunny downtown-’80s naturalism of the highest order. I wish I could look this pretty when I’m bored.

A note to rap video directors: You don’t have to put a whole lot of gratuitous ass-shaking in every video. It’s more mechanical than it is sexy or fun, and it can mar the vibe of what’s otherwise an incredibly cool video, full of intense camerawork and California sunshine.

I’ve sat through so many scratchy and unwatchable indie rock videos that I almost get mad when I see something like this. As in: Why can’t every DIY band make a video this sharp and stylish and considered and fun?

Shout out to hippies. Hippies are such great friends to have.

We have entered a stage in human evolution where Panic! At The Disco are consistently making great music videos. There’s nothing we can do about it. We just have to accept that the world is different now.