Steven A. Clark – “On And On”

Where Neon Goes To Die: great album title! It belongs to Steven A. Clark, a ’80s-inspired new wave soul singer from Miami, who’ll release the LP in question next Friday via esteemed indie label Secretly Canadian. It’s produced by Boys Noize and includes appearances from both aggro rapper Denzel Curry and young disco queen Gavin Turek. We heard its lead single “Feel This Way” back in June, and today we get one more advance track ahead of the album’s release.

“On And On” is a warm, vibrant retro pop track about Clark’s desire to reunite with an old flame. He sings with enough confidence and beauty to sell a line like, “You’re my best friend, and I was dumb back then/ I was wondering can we have sex again?” Those smooth vocals plus the translucent ’80s pop production adds up to something like Lionel Richie gliding through a Peter Gabriel LP. To these ears it sounds more like where neon comes back to life.

Listen below.

Where Neon Goes To Die is out 9/7 on Secretly Canadian. is Pre-order it here.