Aretha Franklin’s funeral took place today — it’s being live streamed — and during the ceremonies, Detroit mayor Mike Duggan gave a speech in which he announced that he’ll be proposing to city council that the city’s Chene Park be renamed to Aretha Franklin Park, as WXYZ reports.

“Our beautiful waterfront jewel will be Aretha Franklin Park,” Duggan said. Chene Park sits on the Detroit waterfront, and last night there was a tribute concert to Franklin at the park in the 5,000-seat amphitheater that’s on site.