German producer DJ Koze put out Knock Knock, a guest-heavy album of warm, melodic dance music, earlier this year. And now he’s back with another track for Studio Barnhus Volym 1, a new compilation from the Swedish label Studio Barnhus that also features John Talabot, Kornél Kovács, Axel Boman, and more. Koze’s contribution, “Hawaiian Souldier,” is a pleasantly breezy amalgam of electronic bloops, samples, and summery guitar. Listen below.

Studio Barnhus Volym 1 by DJ Koze