Lil Pump has updated fans on his current status with the law following his Aug. 29 arrest in Miami for not having a driver’s license.

On Monday (Sept. 3), the rapper told fans on Instagram that he will be going to jail for a couple months after violating his probation. Watch below.

“Listen up, y’all, I’m just going to get straight to the point. Y’all seen what happened in Miami. I got arrested over some bullshit. I’m on probation in L.A. I just violated my PO, so I gotta go in and do a couple months,” Lil Pump says in the clip.

The rapper didn’t provide details about how he violated probation.

The August arrest report noted that Lil Pump was originally pulled over when police discovered the license plate on his Rolls-Royce belonged to a Mini Cooper. Cops then asked the rapper for his driver’s license, to which he allegedly replied that he never had one.

Lil Pump doesn’t expect the jail time to put a damper on his career. He notes in the video that he’s “got some crazy ass shit dropping while I’m in there.”

The rapper’s management will be handling his social media accounts while he’s behind bars, according to the post’s caption.

