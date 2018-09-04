Skylar Spence – “Cry Wolf”

A few weeks back, Ryan DeRobertis returned with his first new Skylar Spence song in almost two years, “Carousel.” It was side A to a new 7″ that’s being released this week, and today he’s sharing its B-side, “Cry Wolf.” It’s a deliciously bright song about depression and how to get through the worst of it. “When I had nothing to do/ I spent a weekend in my bed/ One week could turn into two,” he sings. “I can’t keep crying anymore/ Pick myself up off the floor/ You’ve heard it all before, I know you won’t believe me.”

“I felt alone and detached from things that used to make me feel joy, but kind of just allowed myself to wallow in that anxiety and depression instead of reaching out for help,” he told The Fader. He continued:

It took me nearly a year to reach the point where I had to start making changes in my life, and this chorus was meant to be kind of a mantra for people who’ve found themselves in my space, where you’ve talked so often about making changes it starts to feel like crying wolf. You can get through it (and appreciate the insight you gained for having gone through it!)

Listen to it below.

“Carousel” b/w “Cry Wolf” is out 9/5 via Carpark Records.