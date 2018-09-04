2015 Band To Watch Mothers are about to drop their anticipated sophomore album Render Another Ugly Method later this week. After announcing the LP’s release in June with the twitchy single, “Blame Kit,” the Athens-born, Philly-based outfit have since dropped another single and video for the time-warp of a song titled “Pink.” We named those tracks the best of their respective weeks. Today, we’re getting one more.

On “Beauty Routine,” frontwoman and vocalist Kristine Leschper empathizes with a little white mouse with tiny red eyes. The song is an elliptical of dissociating, jangly rhythms; listening feels like meandering through a dense crowd in a daze. Leschper continues to meditate on physicality as she explores the idea of ritual as an act of distraction or perhaps, desperation. “Show me a beauty routine/ to erase me completely.”

The song comes attached to a languid video directed by Jake Lazovick (of the Philly pop project Sitcom) and Richard Phillip Smith.

Watch and listen below.

Render Another Ugly Method is out 9/7 via ANTI- Records. Pre-order it here.