Snow Roller – “Mr. Longo”

Snow Roller are releasing a new album, Y2K, at the end of the month. We’ve already heard two tracks from it, “Kings Of Hartford” and “Bus 23,” and today the Portland-based group are sharing a third. “Mr. Longo” is filthy and great, a muddy smear of chainsawing guitars and fist-clenching tension. It’s a portrait piece, and Colin Kritz sings of the titular character with bile in his throat: “He’s got nothing to say/ He can’t even conceptualize he’s not OK.” Listen via The Alternative below.

Y2K is out 9/28 via Near Mint/Slang Church. Pre-order it here or here.