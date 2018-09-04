Five years passed between Tenacious D’s self-titled debut album and their sophomore set The Pick Of Destiny, and another six went by before they released Rize Of The Fenix in 2012. So comedy rockers Jack Black and Kyle Gass are just about due for LP4, and right on cue, it’s arriving this November.

The album, titled Post-Apocalypto, features none other than Dave Grohl on drums and was produced by the D’s touring bassist John Spiker. It will be preceded by a six-part animated series of the same name airing in weekly installments on the D’s YouTube channel. The premise: Black and Gass have survived a nuclear explosion by hiding in a 1950s refrigerator and must now fend with the fallout, literal and otherwise, including “new forms of evil” resulting from the blast.

Each episode features new Tenacious D music. The series was fully hand-drawn by Black, with Black and Gass voicing the characters. Starting 9/28, they’ll roll out one episode per week until the album comes out in early November. You can check out a brief teaser video below to get a feel for the project.

TOUR DATES:

10/06 San Bernardino, CA @ Cal Jam 18

11/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/05 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/07 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/08 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/09 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/10 Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

11/12 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/13 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

11/14 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/10 Calgary, Canada @ Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

12/11 Edmonton, Canada @ Show Conference Centre

12/13 Vancouver, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/14 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

12/15 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

12/17 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

12/31 Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

Post-Apocalypto the album is out 11/2 on Columbia. Pre-order it here.