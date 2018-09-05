Swearin’ – “Future Hell”

“Future Hell” is the final song on Swearin’s comeback album Fall Into The Sun, which is rapidly approaching; as of today it’s one month away. Whereas Allison Crutchfield handled vocal duties on prior singles “Grow Into A Ghost” and “Untitled (LA),” microphone honors on this one go to Kyle Gilbride, the DIY super-producer who I once praised as one of indie rock’s great second bananas.

A propulsive machine of a chord progression helps this one achieve liftoff before Gilbride comes in wailing like Black Francis about what he calls “visions of an unseen place and time, learning lessons of disenchantment from a new and hostile world. Finding a way back, friendship and independence reveal marks on the trail.” If that gives you the impression that this one will be impressionistic, that’s certainly true on the lyrical axis: “We pass the buck around/ I hear the sound of your future hell/ I’ve seen the shape of it myself/ The night I fell into a mushroom cloud twice.” The music, though, is muscular and loose.

Listen below via The Fader.

Fall Into The Sun is out 10/5 on Merge. Pre-order it here.