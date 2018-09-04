Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore – “Painter Of Tygers”

Meg Baird — of Espers, Heron Oblivion, and solo fame — and experimental harpist Mary Lattimore have announced that they’ll be releasing a collaborative album, Ghost Forests, in a couple of months. The two longtime friends have remained in orbit throughout the many years they’ve been making music on their own, and earlier this year they got together with producer Thom Monahan in a studio in Los Angeles to record their first album together.

The first we’re hearing from it is a track called “Painter Of Tygers,” which layers Lattimore’s harp playing on top of a spacey electric guitar and tops that off with Baird’s haunting vocals, which paint a fantastical world that still feels like one with our own. “Oh, Painter Of Tygers/ You told her that you can’t keep me here,” she sings. “Your name is like a messenger, remembered from the distance/ On the east side of the Feather Banks.”

Listen below.

<a href="http://threelobed.bandcamp.com/album/ghost-forests" target="_blank">Ghost Forests by Meg Baird and Mary Lattimore</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Between Two Worlds”

02 “Damaged Sunset”

03 “In Cedars”

04 “Blue Burning”

05 “Painter Of Tygers”

06 “Fair Annie”

Ghost Forests is out 11/9 via Three Lobed Recordings. Pre-order it here.