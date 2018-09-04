Mercury Rev released their last album, The Light In You, in 2015. Earlier this year, they announced a brief tour for the 20th anniversary of Deserter’s Songs. Now, they’re gearing up to release a new LP, Lachesis/Clotho/Atropos, as “Harmony Rockets,” a moniker they used in 1995 to release Paralyzed Mind Of The Archangel Void. Today, they share a new single from the forthcoming album.

“Atropos,” along with the rest of the album, features Woodstock-based guitarist Peter Walker. Back in the late ’60s, Walker recorded a couple albums for the significant folk and jazz label Vanguard Records. Walker was known for his American folk-raga style and studied with Hindustani classical musicians Ravi Shankar and Ali Akbar Khan. He also organized music for psychologist Dr. Timothy Leary’s group acid trips. These elements and experiences resonate in his contribution to this new instrumental track, a sparkling, hypnotic lullaby. Listen below.

CREDIT: Letitia Smith

Lachesis/Clotho/Atropos is out 9/14 on Tompkins Square.